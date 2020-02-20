SEASIDE — Kara Spell, a senior at Seaside High School, received a scholarship of $1,500 from the Oregon State Elks Association at its Most Valuable Student awards banquet, held at the Salem Elks Lodge Feb. 15. As a state finalist, Spell will also receive an award of $4,000 over four years from the Elks National Foundation.
Spell received these scholarships in addition to her first place OSEA Northwest District award of $1,800, and her Seaside Elks Lodge first place award of $1,000.
