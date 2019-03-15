ILWACO, Wash. — Grays Harbor College Community Education spring registration is now open, and courses are offered locally at the college’s Columbia Education Center, 208 Advent Ave. S.E. in Ilwaco.
Several personal enrichment courses on a variety of subjects are available, including: watercolors, pastels, writing, language, computers, traveling on a budget, fun with Shakespeare, acoustic guitar, introduction to digital photography, gardening and more.
One new class is with Technology, Entertainment and Design (TEDx) speaker Seth Tichenor, who offers a lecture series, “Philosophical Foundations of Buddhism.”
Register for classes at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
