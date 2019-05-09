ROSBURG, Wash. — The ladies of the Grays River United Methodist Church are hosting their 17th annual Spring Tea and Luncheon on May 19 at the Rosburg Community Hall, 28 Rosburg Community Hall Road.
The doors open at 11:30 a.m. to provide an opportunity to view silent auction items; lunch is served at 12:30 p.m.
A traditional high tea menu is featured: Scones, finger sandwiches, fresh fruit, veggies, dip and desserts. The suggested donation at the door is $8 per person.
A short program follows the luncheon. The silent auction is a fundraiser for the Wahkiakum County West End Food Bank, which will receive all proceeds.
For information, call 360-484-7749; gluten-free reservations need to be called in by Friday.
