The Reser Family Foundation recently awarded a $5,000 grant to local nonprofit Spruce Up Warrenton, with an additional $5,000 offered as a 1:1 match for any community donations.
The funding renews annually for four years, for a total of $40,000 over the duration of the grant. The grant decision was made public in October 2019. Lacey Sortman, grant and program coordinator for the Reser Family Foundation, presented the check to the nonprofit at its meeting on Jan. 16.
Spruce Up Warrenton is an all-volunteer organization that is part of the Oregon Main Street network. Its mission is developing and promoting revitalization and beautification, while stressing cultural and historic preservation, in downtown Warrenton and the district of Hammond. The grant funds will be used for expenses such as equipment purchases, technical assistance and a flower planter program for downtown Warrenton.
Currently, additional fundraising is ongoing, and help is needed to meet the $5,000 community match goal. Donations can be sent to Spruce Up Warrenton, P.O. Box 97, Warrenton, OR 97146. For information, go to fb.me/SpruceUpWarrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.