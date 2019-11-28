The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife hosts two annual Free Fishing Days on Friday and Saturday.
No fishing licenses or tags — including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation — are required to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon. Nonresidents are also free on these two days.
Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more.
To fish for salmon, steelhead or marine fish, make sure to check the fishing zones in ODFW’s recreation report for the latest on season and bag limits, because regulations for these species change in-season.
