ILWACO, Wash. — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering its two final free days of 2020 on Nov. 11 and Nov. 27. This means visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for a day-use visit on those two days.
The Discover Pass is required to access lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources. For information, go to parks.state.wa.us.
