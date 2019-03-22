SOLVE is calling on volunteers from across the state to join together from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for the Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup.
Thousands of people are expected to clear the entire Oregon Coast of litter and marine debris washed in from winter storms.
This inclusive event welcomes families, schools, business groups and volunteers of all ages. Register at one of 45 beach cleanup locations at solveoregon.org, or call 971-346-2703 for details.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. All cleanup supplies will be provided.
Volunteers who would like to help make the event more sustainable are encouraged to bring their own reusable bucket and work gloves. The most common items found during this event are broken pieces of plastic and cigarette butts, both of which are harmful to local wildlife. Bring an old colander to sift the tide lines for these tiny pieces.
The Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup is presented by AAA Oregon. Additional sponsors include Fred Meyer, The Standard, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, NW Natural, KOIN, K103fm, Martin North and Local Coast Haulers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.