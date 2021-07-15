The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Steadfast and its crew has teamed up with the Astoria Parks Department to pick up trash along the Astoria Riverwalk starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The crew will begin at the 17th Street pier parking lot.
