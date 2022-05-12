Annalyse Steele, of Warrenton, was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society, at Saint Mary's College in California.

Membership is by invitation only, and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

For information about Phi Kappa Phi, go to phikappaphi.org

