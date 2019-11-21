"Artistry Abroad," an Astoria High School and Astoria Middle School art event, takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the old Lum's Showroom, 1625 Exchange St.
In an artistic trip around the globe, over 200 students from the Astoria School District have art on display, including drawings, paintings, pottery and a special light installation.
All proceeds will be split between the individual artists and the high school and middle school art programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.