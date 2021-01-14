SALEM — The Secretary of State recently unveiled the cover of the 2021-2022 Oregon Blue Book, and announced the winners of the biennial photo and student essay contests. The photos are featured on the front and back covers of the Blue Book, and student essays are included throughout the book.
Seven students from across Oregon in kindergarten to eighth grade wrote essays and illustrated stories about their favorite state parks. Winners include Jacob Hurd (Cove Palisades State Park) and Lucas Hurd (Fort Stevens State Park).
For information, go to bit.ly/2Gp74E1
Commented