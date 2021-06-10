Students dissect sharks

The Seaside Aquarium recently partnered with the Columbia River Maritime Museum to let students participate in the dissection of sharks that had washed up, been recovered and frozen.
On June 3, Warrenton eighth graders took measurements and samples of a 3-foot salmon shark’s liver and muscle, which will be sent to the Hatfield Marine Science Center and used in further research.
On June 5, fifth graders from Eisenhower Elementary School in Vancouver, Washington, dissected a 7-foot broadnosed sevengill shark.
The dissections were led by Nate Sandel, the Maritime Museum’s educational director.