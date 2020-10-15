The Hilda Lahti Elementary School students are holding a toy drive for the students of Santiam Elementary School in Mill City, where over 50 students lost their homes and others are dealing with the trauma caused by the wildfires in the region.
The goal is to collect 220 toys, one for each student at the school. Donations can be dropped off at Hilda Lahti Elementary School, 41535 Old U.S. Highway 30, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
