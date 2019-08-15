WARRENTON — A North Coast chiropractor is among those organizing a health fair and barbecue for students in the community.
Robert James invites young people and college-age students to attend the free event.
It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 24 at James Chiropractic Spine and Joint Center, 139 S. Main Ave..
The event is being held in conjunction with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10580 of Warrenton.
Members of the Oregon Lions club will offer free vision and hearing screenings. Doctors will be on hand to conduct sports physicals, too.
“There seems to be a gap with school-age kids,” said James, “and this is all related to learning. If they don’t complain about it, then no one ever checks it.”
James hopes the event will become an annual one. If not everyone is seen in the four-hour period, he will provide vouchers for later visits.
For more details, call (503) 454 6176.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.