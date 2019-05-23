Eleven students from Clatsop County traveled to participate in the Oregon Game Project Challenge (OGPC), hosted at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. Seventy-eight teams of middle and high-school aged students from all over Oregon presented video games they have been developing since November to a panel of judges and their peers.
Clatsop OGPC consists of two teams who met at Clatsop Community College nearly every Wednesday for the last seven months. Students from Seaside, Warrenton and Astoria middle schools and Astoria High School participated. The RoboFruit Studios team included an “honorary” fifth-grade member, as well.
Teams design the game, rules and goals, write stories and characters, create visual art, record sound effects and music and write computer code to make it all work. In addition, the students focus on public speaking, presentations and marketing for their game.
RoboFruit Studios created the game Nukia, and because one of the members is a freshman, they entered the High School Division. Game designers were Victor Croddy, Noah Betts, Wyatt Macdonald, Maia Fay, Eliot Adams and Etienne Adams.
The team Potato Knights — Ruben Saucedo, Logan Milliron, Devon Sauer, Wyat Handler and Eddie Templeton — also entered their game, The Great Potato Famine.
Both games tied into this years theme of “Scarcity.” Game creation through OGPC encompasses the entire STEAM focus (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and design, and Mathematics) in one unified program.
The Clatsop OGPC was founded and facilitated by a volunteer mother, and runs entirely on volunteer-parental support. Clatsop Community College provided administrative support, and funding was donated by Soldier Sister LLC on behalf of the late Staff Sgt. Curtis Fairless.
For information, go to ogpc.info and fb.me/clatsopogpc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.