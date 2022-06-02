Students

Warrenton High School Student, Grace Fritz, right, presents a donation check to Jane Cartwright, grants chairwoman, Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific.

Student grant makers from Astoria and Warrenton high schools presented their checks to the nonprofits of their choice at an event held on May 10 at the Astoria Golf & Country Club as part of the CommuniCare program, supported by the Harold and Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation.

Each group was guaranteed $7,500 for grant-making. Students could double those funds by raising an additional $750, which the foundation matched 10 to 1. Students also had the option to reserve up to 25% of their CARE Foundation funds for in-school grants.

Warrenton High School raised $19,990. The Astoria Warming Center received $3,869; Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, $7,093; the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific, $5,159; and the Sunset Park & Recreation Foundation, $3,869.

Warrenton in-school grants totaled $2,716.50: Homework Club, $129; The Warrior Closet, $322; Warrior to Warrior Pantry, $657.50; athletics and classroom projector TV, $322; wrestling camp scholarships, $774; and the welding program, $512.

Astoria High School nonprofit grants totaled $12,000. Bikers Against Child Abuse was given $3,500; Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, $6,300; and The Healing Circle Inc., $2,200.

Astoria in-school grants amounted to $3,817.64. Distributive Education Clubs of America received $3,600; and Astoria's CommuniCare chapter was given $217.64.

For information about the Harold and Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation, go to schnitzercare.org

Tags