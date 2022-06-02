Student grant makers from Astoria and Warrenton high schools presented their checks to the nonprofits of their choice at an event held on May 10 at the Astoria Golf & Country Club as part of the CommuniCare program, supported by the Harold and Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation.
Each group was guaranteed $7,500 for grant-making. Students could double those funds by raising an additional $750, which the foundation matched 10 to 1. Students also had the option to reserve up to 25% of their CARE Foundation funds for in-school grants.
Warrenton High School raised $19,990. The Astoria Warming Center received $3,869; Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, $7,093; the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific, $5,159; and the Sunset Park & Recreation Foundation, $3,869.
Warrenton in-school grants totaled $2,716.50: Homework Club, $129; The Warrior Closet, $322; Warrior to Warrior Pantry, $657.50; athletics and classroom projector TV, $322; wrestling camp scholarships, $774; and the welding program, $512.
Astoria High School nonprofit grants totaled $12,000. Bikers Against Child Abuse was given $3,500; Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, $6,300; and The Healing Circle Inc., $2,200.
Astoria in-school grants amounted to $3,817.64. Distributive Education Clubs of America received $3,600; and Astoria's CommuniCare chapter was given $217.64.
For information about the Harold and Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation, go to schnitzercare.org