WARRENTON — Warrenton High School seniors Isabella Morrill and Mara Dowaliby have been selected to receive the 2020 L. R. Hitchman Family Achievement Award, which offers a $1,000 award to defray higher education expenses to Warrenton High School students.
Morrill’s achievements include bringing the International Public Policy Forum Debate to the high school, and being the team captain this year. She is the pianist at Bridgewater Bistro, plays 11 instruments and participates in five different bands, orchestras and symphonies, writing and composing for many of them. Her composition, “Hymn to the Rain” premiered at the Columbia River Symphony in 2019. She plans to double major in music composition and economics to become a film score composer.
Dowaliby has dedicated herself to numerous organizations, including Communicare. She was instrumental in fundraising over $35,000 for local charities over the last two years. In 2019, she was recognized as the youngest of 19 people who made a difference in Clatsop County, the same year she was crowned Astoria Regatta Queen. She plans to major in communication disorders and sciences to work with and inspire young people to become more confident.
Applicants for the L. R. Hitchman Family Achievement Award submit applications through the school.
