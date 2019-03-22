An enthusiastic group of Oregon Connections Academy students, accompanied by their parents, took a field trip to the Wildlife Center of the North Coast (WCNC) March 15. The statewide online public school hosted the visit to give students an opportunity to learn how the center rescues and rehabilitates injured and displaced wildlife, with the goal of sending healthy creatures back to their native habitat.
Families toured the spaces used to rehabilitate raptors, viewed an American Kestrel, and met “Cormy,” a double crested cormorant, the newest bird to the WCNC.
Each year Oregon Connections Academy hosts over 200 field trips and other events across the state to enhance learning and bring school to life, but also to encourage socialization for students and families.
