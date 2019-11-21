Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. and NorthWest Senior and Disability Services are sponsoring a class, "Suicide Awareness: Question, Persuade, Refer," that is being offered in both Astoria and Seaside.
The times, dates and locations are as follows: from 3 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Columbia Memorial Hospital Columbia Center Coho Room, 2021 Marine Drive; or from 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A in Seaside.
This session is open to all — parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, foremen, police officers, advisors, caseworkers, firefighters and others — who are strategically positioned to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide.
Those attending will learn how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, how to offer hope and how to get help and save a life.
Registration is not required. For questions, contact Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
