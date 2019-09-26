SEAVIEW, Wash. — “Drawing As Seeing & The Acceptance of Chaos: A Sumi Ink Workshop with Heather McLaughlin” takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sou’wester Lodge, 3728 J Place. This workshop focuses on plein air (on-site) observational drawing with sumi ink.
McLaughlin (hardcoremermaid.com) has a bachelor’s degree from the Pacific Northwest College of Art, and has managed the printmaking studio at PNCA, in addition to teaching classes in the continuing education program.
The cost for the workshop is $40 plus a $10 materials fee. The materials fee is paid directly to the instructor. Wear comfortable clothes, and bring a snack. Hot tea and coffee are provided. This workshop is for adults, with a 12 student maximum
RSVP to souwesterfrontdesk@gmail.com or call 360-642-2542. For workshop information, go to souwesterlodge.com
