SEASIDE — Now through Oct. 25, Cleanline Surf is raffling off a 7-foot 2-inch Firewire Seaside and Beyond surfboard, donated by Firewire Surfboards. All of the raffle proceeds will go to the Red Cross of Oregon Wildfire Relief Fund to help those who were affected by the wildfires.
The board is on display a the Seaside store location, 60 N. Roosevelt Drive. The cost is $5 per ticket or $10 for three. Tickets may be purchased at either shop location, in Seaside or at 171 Sunset Blvd. in Cannon Beach; by calling 503-738-7888, ext. 2; or at paypal.me/cleanlinesurf (mention “raffle tickets” in the comments). The winner will be announced Oct. 26.
