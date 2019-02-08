The North Coast Swim Club’s 20th anniversary is on Sunday, marking two decades of turning Astoria’s youth into competitive swimmers. An anniversary celebration takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, at the Astoria Aquatic Center. All are welcome.
