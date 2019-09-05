The North Coast Symphonic Band celebrates its 40th season of providing community music to the region with a series of four concerts.
The band offers local musicians of all ages the chance to network, learn from each other and maintain their skill level in a positive and supportive environment. There are current openings for clarinet, trumpet, French horn and percussion. Other sections of the band are full with waiting lists.
The band rehearses on Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. in Astoria starting this Monday at the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St.
Musicians interested in joining should e-mail Personnel Director Lee Stromquist at encore1@charter.net or call 503-861-1328. Potential new members should read music, own their own instruments and have advanced high school level performance skills or higher.
The band performs its first concert of the 40th season Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center. Michael McClure of Warrenton will guest conduct.
