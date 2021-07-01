LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Southwest Washington Symphony is offering scholarships to private music students residing in Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum counties in Washington, and Columbia and Clatsop counties in Oregon. Scholarships will be awarded based on student and family needs.
For the scholarship year beginning Sept. 1, the application deadline is Aug. 1. Applicants will receive notification by Aug. 15.
Applicants must have had some prior musical training, either in school or through private study. Instrumental applicants must be enrolled in grades five to 12. Vocal music applicants must be in grades eight to 12.
For information and an application, go to swwasymphony.org or contact the scholarship committee chairwoman, Sue Hinshaw, at 360-577-7732 or suesing1@msn.com