Talking Tombstones is going 6 feet under due to social distancing as the Clatsop County Historical Society has canceled the event this year.
For 16 years, Talking Tombstones has entertained and educated audiences, typically of more than 500 each year, with graveside tales about some of the region's most prominent and not-so-prominent citizens.
Talking Tombstones returns in October 2021. For information, call 503-325-2203 or email cchs@astoriamuseums.org
