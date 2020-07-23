The Columbia House Condominiums will be sounding its air horn again in its efforts to thwart the starlings which attempt to use the Columbia House understructure to nest.
The air horn system has proven to be the most effective method of scaring off the birds and protecting the residents from any potential health problems, and is used only at dusk.
The horn blows intermittently. The actual length of horn blowing time is less than 10 minutes on any given day.
