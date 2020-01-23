Fort George Benefit Night, which is being held in the brewery's upstairs dining room, starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, is raising funds for The Harbor, a Clatsop County advocacy center.
The evening features a silent auction and music by Barney Perrine and Myshkin Warbler with Jenny Q.
Proceeds from all upstairs sales for the night will go to the local nonprofit, which provides no cost help, and hope, for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
For information about The Harbor, go to harbornw.org
