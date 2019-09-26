The Harbor is hosting an open house for community members and potential volunteers from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the advocacy center, located at 801 Commercial St., lower level. Enjoy a glass of wine and a snack and find out what the Harbor does for the community, and how to play a role in what they do.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In 2018, Oregon domestic and sexual violence programs answered 128,786 calls for help; 1,420 of those calls came to the Harbor, and 834 were about domestic violence in Clatsop County.
Volunteering is a good way to make an immediate difference in people’s lives. The Harbor is looking for volunteers to fill a wide variety of open slots from office work, fundraising and events to answering the crisis line and working directly with survivors.
Volunteer trainings take place through the month of October. For questions, contact Felicity Green at 503-325-3426 or email felicity@harbornw.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.