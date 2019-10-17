The Harbor is sponsoring a series of free seminars from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evenings at Clatsop Community College, Towler Hall Room 208, 1651 Lexington Ave.
The schedule is as follows: Tuesday, "Cultural Competency and Anti-Oppression: Dismantling Racism"; Oct. 29, "Trauma, PTSD and the Effects of Exposure to Violence on Children"; Nov. 5, "Understanding Those Who Abuse, Stalk and Sexually Offend"; Nov. 12, "Roles and Responsibilities of a Community-Based Advocate"; and Nov. 19, "Legal Responses and Community Resources."
The classes are part of The Harbor's volunteer training, but the sessions are also open to the general public, and are a good way to learn more about domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking, the effects of trauma and community-based advocacy in Oregon.
No preregistration is necessary; attend one session, or all of them. Each class is taught by Harbor staff, and several will feature a local expert as well. Full descriptions of the classes are available at harbornw.org/events
