The Harbor has been awarded two competitive grants to improve its sexual violence prevention and response services, which will primarily focus on youth, LGBTQ and Latinx survivors.
As a result, Clatsop County survivors of sexual violence are being asked to take a survey about their experiences following an assault. The anonymous online survey can be found at bit.ly/39cOGLi
At the end of the survey, there is an opportunity to be entered in a raffle for one of six $50 Visa gift cards; the entry is not tied to survey answers and is optional.
Those needing support can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or The Harbor at 503-325-5735 at any time.