The Harbor, Clatsop County’s advocacy resource for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, is planning awareness-raising events for April, National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
On April 13, from 5 to 8 p.m., there is an Artwalk Vigil next to Clatsop Post 12 American Legion, 1132 Duane St., with an ongoing slide show of statistics and art by and for survivors of sexual assault. The Harbor is soliciting art for the slide show; email images to felicity@harbornw.org. The deadline is 5 p.m. April 12.
Safer Bars Training is from 1 to 3 p.m. April 14 at the Labor Temple, 934 Duane St., and is free and open to the public. The Harbor is partnering with NOTOKPDX to present this workshop.
On April 18, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Labor Temple, there is a panel discussion, “Let’s Talk About Sex,” and a raffle. Local drag celebrity Ginger Vitus is emcee. Tickets are $10 and support The Harbor. Advance tickets are available at The Harbor Advocacy Center, 801 Commercial St., or by calling 503-325-3426.
All through April, look for painted rocks hidden around Clatsop County with a message of consent and love. Take a photo, upload it to Instagram and/or Facebook with the hashtag #consentrocks, tag @theharborastoria, and be automatically entered in a drawing to win a surprise gift basket.
For information, go to harbornw.org
