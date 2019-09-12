The Harbor has received city grants from Astoria, Seaside and Cannon Beach; combined, they award $30,800 annually to support The Harbor’s work throughout Clatsop County.
In particular, they fund the Domestic/Sexual Assault Response Team (D/SART) after-hours crisis response team, which sends trained advocates to local hospitals and police stations when called on by law enforcement and hospital staff.
The D/SART is comprised of trained people drawn from domestic and sexual assault advocacy, and medical and law enforcement personnel. The SART model is considered best practice in sexual assault response by the Justice Department, and is the standard for responding to adult and adolescent victims of sexual assault.
