The Harbor, 801 Commercial St., is recruiting volunteers to help survivors of domestic and sexual violence with volunteer commitments for weekly evening childcare, event setup, receptionist duties at the Advocacy Center or staffing a booth during community events.
Volunteers with long-term availability are also needed for on-call crisis line shifts. For information or an application, contact Felicity Green at 503-325-3426 or felicity@harbornw.org
