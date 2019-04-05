A free presentation, “Nature Matters: The Oregon Bee Atlas” takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fort George Brewery Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane St. The doors open at 6 p.m. The public is welcome.
The talk features Oregon’s pollinator health specialist Andony Melathopoulos, who will speak about some of the more familiar and strange bees of the state, and statewide efforts to seek them out.
Melathopoulos is an assistant professor in the Pollinator Health Extension in the Department of Horticulture at Oregon State University. He also sits on the steering committee of the Oregon Bee Project, and hosts a weekly podcast called PolliNation.
Nature Matters is hosted by Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in partnership with the North Coast Watershed Association, the Lewis & Clark National Park Association and the Fort George Brewery.
For information, call the park at 503-861-2471 or go to nps.gov/lewi
