The Secret Gallery hosted a dinner and art auction event called “Humane Behavior” on Aug. 3 for 30 guests, raising $3,800 for Clatsop Animal Assistance (CAA), a nonprofit animal welfare organization that supports the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
CAA pays for veterinary care, cat litter, grooming and other supplies and promotes the shelter’s adoption program. The money raised will cover about one-third of CAA’s part of the spay/neuter fees for the year.
The event began with an appearance by Mary Altieri of Mary’s Milk Monsters and her goat, Jasper. A four-course vegan dinner prepared by Chef Kenneth Booth of Busū was served, followed by cookies and sorbets created by Linda Perkins, the co-host of “Food Talk” on KMUN.
Before and during the dinner, Joey Altruda played jazz standards on the acoustic guitar. Following dinner, sideshow performer Titano Oddfellow surprised guests with a sword swallowing act.
The evening concluded with a live art auction hosted by Morrison Pierce which featured works by Jill McVarish, Dave McMacken, Robert Paulmenn, Dave Benz, Lisa Kaser, Karen Wippich and Hickory Mertsching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.