Pier Pressure Productions offers its fourth presentation in its Ten-Fifteen series, “Two-Step Twosday,” an hour-long performance of creative movement and dance in the round, at 10:15 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at 1015 Commercial St., the future home for Astoria’s black box theater.
The performance features Rhonda Alderman, Ann Branson, Gigi Chadwick, Julie Gingerich, Katrina Godderz, Jessamyn Grace, Rick Gray, Brandy and Jason Hussa, Julie Kovatch, Andrea Mazzarella, Daric Moore, Celeste Olivares, Estelle Oliveras and Sheila Shaffer. This is a one-day-only event. Donations are welcome.
