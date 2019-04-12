The Clatsop County Historical Society’s Thursday Night Talks lecture series presents speaker Mark Eifler.
Eifler’s talk is titled, “The Measure of Fortune,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fort George Brewery Lovell Showroom.
The doors open at 6 p.m.
Eifler, an associate professor of history at the University of Portland, discusses the California gold rush, and how gold rush miners determined if they were successful.
There is no cost for this event, and registration is not required.
Minors are welcome with an accompanying adult.
For information, call 503-325-2203.
