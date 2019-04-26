The Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific has announced 12th annual Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser to support its signature philanthropic program, Operation School Bell, for the coming fiscal year.
This year, the program provided new school clothing for more than 750 needy children in the community.
The event is May 11 at the Astoria Golf & Country Club. All tickets are being sold in advance, and are now available for $10 each at Holly McHone Jewelers in Astoria, The Sweet Shop in Gearhart and from ALCP members. Each ticket sold will clothe one child.
Ticket holders are also eligible to win one of the five prizes given to the five numbered balls dropped from a helicopter that rest closest to the pin. Winners need not be present to win, but attendance includes a champagne reception and silent auction.
One hundred percent of fundraiser proceeds go to children in Clatsop County. For information, go to assistanceleaguecp.org
