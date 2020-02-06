Tickets are now available for the second annual Astoria Nordic Heritage Park's Capital Campaign Nordic Lights Benefit Dinner on March 28 at Carruthers Restaurant.
This five-course fine dining Nordic-themed event has limited seating; reserving a place early is recommended. To request an invitation, contact Judi Lampi at clatsop41@yahoo.com or 503-791-9156. An RSVP card, which is included in the invitation, must be completed and returned.
Tickets cost $150 (tip included) per person, and include a choice of meat, fish or vegetarian main course. Nordic-themed cocktails will also be available. Nordic attire is encouraged.
Payment can be mailed to the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association, P.O. Box 34, Astoria, OR., 97103, or made online at astorianordicpark.org
Fundraising is ongoing for the park, which will honor the immigrant tradition that brought thousands of Scandinavians to Oregon's North Coast in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Approximately $500,000 remains to be secured before construction can begin.
