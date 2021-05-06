TLC, a division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, is delivering teacher appreciation gift baskets, packed with classroom essentials, to schools in several counties in Oregon and Washington state.
Bailey Roberts and Deb Dixon of TLC hand-delivered the baskets over the last several weeks. “Classroom teaching has gradually resumed,” Dixon said, “so we took this great opportunity to show our gratitude to teachers in our service areas.”
The baskets were delivered to: the middle and high schools in Astoria, Knappa, Seaside and Ilwaco, Washington; Jewel High School; Nehalem Elementary School; Wahkiakum High School; and Warrenton High School.