TLC, a division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, is helping children save money and save homeless animals. For every new member 18 or younger who signs up for a Cash Club or Student Savings account, TLC donates $5 to the humane society or animal shelter closest to the branch where the account was opened. TLC will donate up to $5,000 per year.
In February, TLC donated $765 to Clatsop Animal Assistance, which supports the wellness and adoption of Clatsop County animal shelter’s homeless pets. Donations to remaining shelters are also underway.