TLC, a division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, is stepping up to help ensure children don’t go hungry while schools are closed by pledging to donate up to $55,000. The funds will be disbursed to help each of the 24 school districts within its service areas across seven counties in Oregon and Washington state.
Collectively, these districts serve over 37,000 total students. A portion of the donated funds will support schools in Clatsop County as a supplement to state-funded breakfasts and lunches already offered by the schools.
