The Astor Street Opry Co.'s "Shanghaied in Astoria" characters are competing in the Toe of Satan Challenge at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., to raise money for the wildlife affected by the devastating fires in Australia.
The Toe of Satan lollipop, one of the hottest on the market, is made from 9 million Scoville Heat Units chili extract. The challenge is to suck on one of those lollipops for 5 minutes.
Cheer on Max Krooke, Yakko, Eino and Eric Olsen as they try to defeat the Toe of Satan, hosted by Sneak. Donations will be accepted for the Australia Zoo "Wildlife Warriors," who are rescuing animals; a link to donate is here: bit.ly/2SfpavG
Sponsors are Columbia Veterinary Hospital, Fort George and the Astor Street Opry Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.