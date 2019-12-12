The second "Tools for Sustainability" lecture is at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 in Columbia Hall, Room 219, at Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave.
Pacific Power will cover how community solar projects relate to the area and Stephen Schumacher answers questions on energy storage.
The monthly speaker series, which continues through April, focuses on making choices that are beneficial to the environment and pocketbook.
