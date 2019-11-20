A new lecture series at Clatsop Community College will teach people how to live more sustainable lives by shifting to clean energy.
Tools for Sustainability will begin Thursday with a presentation from Sunbridge Solar, a Vancouver, Washington, based solar installation company.
The presentation will be in Columbia Hall, Room 219 at 7 p.m. The speakers will discuss solar energy and answer audience questions.
There will be monthly presentations through April about various ways people can decrease their carbon footprint.
