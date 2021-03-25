This spring, volunteers who possess knowledge of Gorge, Mount Hood and North Coast trails are needed to serve as Trail Ambassadors.
Ambassadors hike trails on weekends during peak season; engage with the public to answer hiking and recreation-related questions; promote responsible hiker ethics; and direct people to useful resources.
Taking an online training is required before signing up to volunteer; those who complete 24 hours of volunteer service earn a Northwest Forest Pass.
For details, and to sign up, go to trailkeepersoforegon.org/trailambassadors