The Sunset Empire Transportation District's one-hour public tranmit engagement program holds two sessions a week, and gives attendees the facts and guidelines needed to ride the bus or access other public transportation services.
The sessions take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays at the Astoria Transit Center, 900 Marine Drive, and at the same time on Fridays at the Seaside Transit Office, 39 N. Holladay Drive.
There is no need to sign up in advance, and all are welcome. For information, contact Jason Jones at 503-861-5361 or jason@ridethebus.org or Eric Barton at 503-861-5411 or eric@ridethebus.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.