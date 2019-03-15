Sunset Empire Transportation District has announced that Monday is Transit Driver Appreciation Day in Clatsop County and across the country. Riders and the community are encouraged to let the SETD
Drivers know that they are appreciated by thanking them when boarding or leaving the bus, or by filling out one of the Driver Thank You Cards which are available at the Astoria Transit Center, Seaside Transit Office or on the SETD buses. For information, contact Mary Parker at 503-861-5370 or mary@ridethebus.org
