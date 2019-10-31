The Sunset Empire Transportation District has announced that weekend service has been added, effective Oct. 26, which serves the east side of Astoria, and operates from 9:55 a.m. to 3:51 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. This new Route 13 connects with the Pacific Connector Bus at the Astoria Transit Center.
“We are excited to begin adding additional service that will be funded by the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund, that was part of HB 2017 that the Legislature passed in 2017,” said Jeff Hazen, executive director of the transportation district . “We look forward to announcing additional service expansion projects in the near future.”
Route 13 schedules will be posted in shelters, are available on the district’s website at nworegontransit.org and copies are available at the Astoria Transit Center and the Seaside Transit office. For information, or alternative formats, contact Mary Parker at mary@ridethebus.org or call 503-861-5370.
