The Sunset Empire Transportation District recently received a little over $500,000 from the Oregon Department of Transportation through the Cares Act, signed into law on March 27. The funds were used for new staff hired to sanitize buses during the coronavirus, material and services for increased disinfecting and staff paid leave and for lost revenue due to decreased ridership.
A second program available from the Oregon Department of Transportation is needs-based, available for rural transit agencies. The transportation district submitted a grant request and was awarded $861,000 for a remanufactured bus and operational costs.
This bus should be available in six to seven months, and will be used to pick up riders who may not be able to get on the regularly scheduled bus because of capacity constraints due to COVID-19 spacing requirements. The grant will also be used for converting district restrooms to touchless controls.
The Northwest Oregon Transit Alliance was recently awarded $187,000 to purchase disinfecting equipment for the five participating partners, including the transportation district.
For information, contact the transportation district's executive director, Jeff Hazen, at 503-861-5399 or jeff@ridethebus.org
